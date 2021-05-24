One man dead after Saturday night shooting in Granger

GRANGER, WA - One person found dead after a shooting in Granger Saturday night.
Granger police responded to a call at the 400 block of Bailey Ave., near Granger Middle School, at about 10:30 P.M. after multiple shots were fired.
Police found the man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Ambulances arrived to the location, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is still under investigation with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Detectives. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.