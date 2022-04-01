One person dead in crash at 80th Ave. and Nob Hill Blvd.

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police Department says one person is dead after crashing their car into a tree at 80th Ave. and Nob Hill Blvd. at 3 a.m.
YPD says the 38-year-old driver died at the scene.
YPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
Police believe speed and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol could be involved but have not been able to confirm the exact cause.
Any questions can be directed to YPD Lieutenant Ira Cavin at (509) 728-6895.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.