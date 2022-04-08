One person is arrested after a crash injured one officer and a child

YAKIMA, Wash. -
One man is in jail after a crash in Yakima that injured one child and a police officer.
Yakima Police Department says the man was driving a stolen SUV when an officer tried to pull him over.
Officers say the man sped off through a stop sign at Walnut St. and Naches Ave. and hit a minivan and a Yakima patrol car.
YPD says the officer and the kid in the minivan are going to recover from their injuries.
YPD says the man is booked in the Yakima County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit-and-run, vehicular assault and eluding the police.
