ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Ellensburg police believe the victim's 23-year-old boyfriend accidentally shot a rifle and hit him Monday night.
The Kittitas County Coroner, Nick Henderson, said the one accidental shot was enough to kill him.
Police found the 22-year-old dead inside the residence on Yew Street, a few blocks from Central Washington University.
The shooter was booked into the Kittitas County Jail for First Degree of Manslaughter. He was then released after his initial hearing Tuesday morning. His next hearing is on August 1st to determine if he pleads guilty to the charge.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Call Ellensburg Police Department if you have any more information at 509-962-7280.
