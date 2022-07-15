PROSSER, Wash. -- The school district announced a new half-time teacher and half-time athletic director position for the high school, but took it down one-in-a-half days later. The school board held a public discussion of the decision Wednesday night.
"Every decision recently made surrounding Athletics by the District, once again leaves many more questions than answers and has a strong appearance of unethical decisions occurring," said one speaker.
The position will cost the District more than the previous full time district-wide Athletic Director, said the girl's soccer team head coach, Kyler Bachofner.
The full board meeting can be watched on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.