PROSSER, Wash. -- The school district announced a new half-time teacher and half-time athletic director position for the high school, but took it down one-in-a-half days later. The school board held a public discussion of the decision Wednesday night.

"Every decision recently made surrounding Athletics by the District, once again leaves many more questions than answers and has a strong appearance of unethical decisions occurring," said one speaker.

The position will cost the District more than the previous full time district-wide Athletic Director, said the girl's soccer team head coach, Kyler Bachofner.

The full board meeting can be watched on YouTube