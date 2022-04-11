MOXEE, WASH - After six years in the making, the Yakima County hearing examiner approved the land use for a new surf park and RV campground.
People can file an appeal through the county's superior court until May 2nd. After that, the Barreled Surf Park will be fully operational. The park is set to open in spring 2024.
Many residents signed petitions against the surf park. These residents say they are concerned about traffic, noise, property value, and most importantly, water usage.
"I have dreams too, but I would make sure I wouldn't take someone else's dream away to accomplish that dream," said a homeowner of 27 years, Laurie Huber.
Huber said her dream to retire in peace and quiet will be taken away by the nearly 40-acre surf park and recreational area down the road.
"[The surf park will] take everything I loved about this area away from us, our house is paid for, we're remodeling, we planned on retiring in this house," said Huber.
Huber said she's worried the surf park will run her water well dry.
The park's founder, Joey Lawrence, said the park will use some of Roy Farms' existing water supply.
"We're using the same amount of the water for the surf park whether it is there or if it isn't," said Lawrence.
The Department of Ecology approved the surf park's water rights. The 40-page decision states aquifers providing domestic water and agricultural water from Roy Farms are far enough apart to not cause supply issues.
Traffic is another concern among residents. Lawrence said he estimates about 120 cars per hour will travel through on a peak day at peak hour. He said this means on a Saturday in August, not a Tuesday in May.
"[The estimate of 120 cars] was used because we needed to make sure that the road infrastructure could handle us at our most impactful," said Lawrence.
Huber said even 10 or 15 more cars each hour will be a big change to the traffic flow.
With overnight camping, noise is another concern among residents. Lawrence said there will be about 40 acres between the park and the closest resident. He said the park will be built on the far northeastern side of the land.
Lawrence said he's excited to bring more people to the Yakima Valley.
"I think having a world-class surfers resort could be the catalyst that brings a whole lot more fun exciting projects that gets both young and old outside," said Lawrence.
