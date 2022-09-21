YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
For many nearby residents, it's been nearly a year of living off bottled water from YTC. Since October 2021, YTC provided bottled water for drinking, cooking and even bathing.
"I really don't expect that they will do anything significant in my lifetime, I just don't," said Charlene Ostrom, a nearby resident in her 70s.
Lance and Charlene Ostrom decided to take matters into their own hands and installed a water filter. They said they paid more than 7,000 dollars and have to change it yearly, but it's worth it. Since installment in May, they said PFAS chemicals are no longer detected in their running water.
"We're grateful that we were able to do that and feel badly for those who can't afford to do that, and they're still stuck with the toxic water," said Charlene.
The Ostrom's said YTC denied them reimbursement for the water filter until further research and deem it necessary, which can take up to 30 years.
"Lance and I will be dead by then, we’re old, so that doesn’t help us," said Charlene.
The Ostrom's said they got their water well results back full of PFAS chemicals in February and have been in the dark ever since.
"We really didn't that sense of the military having great concern about the well-being of the people affected," said Charlene.
"I haven't heard a thing about anything," said Lance.
They still drink from YTC provided water jugs. They said they're trying to conserve filter usage because it needs to be changed every 100,000 gallons of water.
