YAKIMA, Wash. -- In just the first six months of 2022, the Clean City Program cleaned more than 2,200 graffiti incidents, cleaned 87 tons of garbage and removed 800 grocery carts from streets. The program worked with Yakima police officers to enforce unlawful homeless encampments.
The city invested more than 225,000 dollars into the program's resources, according its website.
"The most frustrating is [homeless people] have a zillion resources out there and there's really no need for them to be out on the street," said Yakima Police Department Sgt. Rich Fowler.
It's illegal for anyone to camp on a sidewalk, in a park or around a business within city limits, according to the city's municipal code.
"It's just not fair to the general public to have to live like that," said Sgt. Fowler.
Police can't arrest trespassers until the property owner or resident presses charges, said Sgt. Fowler. He said an arrest is the last resort. He said he first gives people an opportunity for housing or medical help.
"I would rather see them get help, get to a better, productive piece of life and get off the street than put in jail," said Sgt. Fowler.
Sgt. Fowler said he meets people that just need a second chance. He said one just needed drug addiction rehab.
"[He told me] I'm gonna go tomorrow.. guess what, he died that night, OD'ed," said Sgt. Fowler.
That's the sad reality for many that don't take advantage of the program's resource, said Sgt. Fowler.
