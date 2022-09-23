YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Valley Trolley Association's electric locomotive turned 100 years old this month, one of the oldest in the country that still runs. The non-profit invites people to check it out for free or donate to ride from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The electric locomotive was built and ran exclusively for Yakima. It carried goods across the Yakima Valley until freight operations stopped in 1985, said the Yakima Valley Trolley president, Ken Johnsen.
Over the years, one of its motors wore down and needs to be reconditioned, said Johnsen. He said it costs about 35,000 dollars, which is why the non-profit is raising money.
Johnsen has been a volunteer for about 50 years. He travels across the state every weekend to operate trolley rides and give museum tours.
"I feel like this is such a time capsule, so it's just important that it be preserved; it's just something that shouldn't be lost," said Johnsen.
The Yakima to Selah railroad is the last functional interurban one in the nation, said Johnsen. He said the association is working to become a National Historical Landmark.
Johnsen said the non-profit also has a 1911 electric locomotive inside the museum, but it doesn't run.
