GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- Save the Children's 100 Days of Reading Campaign bus stopped in Grandview, which was its first stop in Washington Wednesday. Kids took the challenge to read as many books as they can in 100 days.
Save the Children, a national organization, gave kids a book, a backpack and other school supplies they need to succeed next school year.
More than 1,000 families came out to the event at the Grandview Community Center. Supplies almost ran out, said Save the Children director of Washington, Amee Barlet.
"It really feels good to know we're meeting a need in the community and providing a fun activity for families," said Barlet.
The tour bus stops in some of the most impoverished, rural communities in America. Save the Children has worked with Grandview for almost three years, said Barlet.
Barlet said the campaign aims to give children a fun way to keep reading and learning this summer. She said the idea also ensures kids don't lose their reading skills for the next school year.
People can help provide low-income families with education, health and protection resources. Every time they click this link or scan the code below until International Literacy Day, September 8th.
Cindy Rosales, a mother of three, said they wouldn't have school supplies or books without Save the Children.
"[The program] helps us save money to buy either food, or clothes, shoes, stuff like that so receiving this for free is helping my kids go to school," said Rosales.
Daisy Cruz has a two-year-old daughter with autism. She said the program gave her the tools for her daughter's successful future. Cruz is now a parent advocate that wants other families to have such support.
"We have to advocate for our kids, even though they're not our kids, 'cause they're tomorrow's future, they need a strong voice and that's theirs," said Cruz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.