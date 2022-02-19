YAKIMA VALLEY, WA - Locally-owned wineries from all over the Yakima Valley welcome you and yours to an extended Valentine's celebration.
Enjoy red wine and chocolate from various wineries in Yakima, Selah, Zillah, Wapato, Prosser, and Benton City.
People can enjoy a flight of five wines at Two Mountain Winery. They are located in Zillah and are open from 10 to 5 p.m. this Sunday and Monday.
This weekend event is a great way to kick off the opening season, said their tasting room manager, Jeff Davis.
"There is nothing better than a nice truffle, which we are serving, and a glass of Merlot; that's one of my favorites," said Davis.
Bonair Winery is just a few minutes away. People can enjoy a flight of six wines and a brownie. They are open from 10 to 4 p.m. this Sunday and Monday.
"It doesn't matter if you've never had wine before or if you're a wine connoisseur, you're going to find something that you like," said Bonair Winery, owner Shirley Puryear.
Kana Winery is in downtown Yakima. People can enjoy a flight of seven wines and truffle bites. They are open from 10 to 6:30 p.m. this Sunday and Monday.
"I've been here for 20 years, and it's a been a big part of my life, it's getting back to what Yakima's given me," said Kana Winery owner, Palmer Wright.