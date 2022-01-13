School districts in Yakima Valley switch to remote learning temporarily

Yakima Valley - The Yakima, Toppenish and Wapato school districts will all be moving to remote learning temporarily due to staffing shortages.
These staffing shortages have largely been made worse by the omicron variant. Covid-19 cases are at an all time high in Yakima County with a case rate of 1,876 per 100,000 in the last 14 days. Yesterday, we had 702 new cases.
The Yakima School District said they have over 400 employees out today and 57 positive cases among staff. The Toppenish School District said at one point they had over 120 staff members out and as of today have 26 positive staff members.
The districts plan to return to in-person learning on January 25. The Superintendent for YSD Trevor Greene said they're hopeful cases will start to go down.
"We are very hopeful that they will continue to taper off allowing us to return in full by the 25, in such a case where we are not able to staff at that point, then we would consider extending the distancing learning or remote learning," Greene said.
The Superintendent for TSD John Cerna said the plan is to buy the schools some time.
"What that does, is buys us 10 days, and so by doing that those people that were quarantined, that were sick, should be able to get back," Cerna said. "Now the rules have changed now for the quarantine time for someone that tests positive. It is only five days, not 10 days, so we should be able to get most of our people back in person by the 24."
All three school districts say they will be providing meal resources for their students who are in need. For YSD, grab-and-go meals will be available for pick up on January 19 from 11:30 to 1p.m. you can order meals online until January 18 at 9 p.m.
For the TSD, meals will be available for pick up between January 18 and January 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. For parents that can't pick them up in the morning, another opportunity is available from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. You can also call the food services director to schedule a pickup time if that doesn't work. Her name is Nora Flores and her phone number is (509) 865-8093.
The Wapato School District will have grab-and-go meals for students January 14 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on the west side of Wapato High School. Another food distribution will happen on January 18 from 7a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm.
If you need help with technology for your student, visit your schools website. YSD and TSD both said they will provide students with the materials they need.