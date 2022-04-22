YAKIMA, Wash. - KNDO and KNDU partnered with Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and Numerica in Kennewick to shred people's old documents for free.
The drive-through event was from 6 a.m. to noon. CI Information Management crews shredded boxes and bags full of junk mail, old bank statements, medical records, etc.
Shredding old documents prevents identity theft or fraud. Recycling paper also protects the environment.
CI has confirmed totals from this event.
Yakima's Shred Day yielded 67 bins, a total of 10,720 pounds.
Tri-Cities Shred Day yielded 297 bins, a total of 46,880 pounds.
