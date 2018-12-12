YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police (YPD) have declared four elementary schools as safe.
This comes after threats were made indicating an active shooter and a bomb threat.
YPD says the threats came in just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Multiple calls indicated that four schools were in danger.
Apple Valley and Summitview Elementary received a bomb threat and Robertson Elementary received an active shooter threat.
A fourth call stated McClure Elementary was next.
Police are now looking into who placed these threats.
"Well we don't know exactly who made the phone calls. We do know that is was a male caller, and they tried to disguise their voice. We are talking a look at the phone number that was utilized to make these phone calls and, so we'll do some work through our detective division to try and determine if we can identify the caller," said Jay Seely, Caption, YPD.
Seely also says when police were searching the schools nothing seemed out of the ordinary.
YPD will be in contact with the Yakima school district to monitor and avoid any future threats.