Shooting suspect on most wanted list arrested

TOPPENISH, WA - An 18-year-old shooting suspect on the Toppenish Police Department's most wanted list was arrested Saturday afternoon.
Raheem'a T. George was taken into custody by members of the Yakima County Violent Crime Offender Unit, Yakima County K-9 Unit, and the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit.
George is a suspect in several violent crimes in Toppenish over the past three years.
On October 8, 2018 police say George and Santana Rocha shot a 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on the 100 block of S. E street in Toppenish.
Last month a judge sentenced Rocha to 10 years in prison for his role in the shooting.