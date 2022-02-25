ZILLAH, WA - Every purchase from a Hospice Benefit Shop (HOBS) goes directly toward helping a hospice or end-of-life patient's care. Shops are located in Prosser and Zillah.
The stores help us give patients and their families the comfort supplies and medical services they need, said the Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care executive director, Shelby Moore.
People can buy/donate clothing, jewelry, kitchen, bath, and home decoration items during opening hours.
We also need volunteers to make what we do possible, said Moore. She said volunteers can help cashier, stock, and price items at our stores.
"Every day you volunteer, you get to see the direct impact that you're making on our patients and their families," said Moore.
HOBS in Prosser is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, 9:30 to 4:30 Tuesday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
HOBS in Zillah is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
