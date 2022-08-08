SELAH, Wash. -- The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County is still burning almost 6,000 acres. Evacuation orders dropped to level one Sunday. Some residents living at a trailer park near N. Wenas Rd. said if they don't see flames, they shouldn't have to leave.
23 residents at Stagecoach RV Park were among the first told to evacuate.
Although the wildfire was only a few miles away, Savannah Flock and Sabrina Abbott, said they just weren't ready to leave everything behind.
"We really ain't got nowhere else to go, this is our home," said Abbott.
Flock said moved to the trailer park six months ago. She said she was living in her car for almost a year before.
"That's my RV, not only it is my home but it was the next chapter I took so I couldn't just pick that up and hurry out," said Flock.
So far, two homes, one cabin and 11 outhouses/sheds were destroyed by the wildfire.
"My animals and children and stuff I can't get those back so if it were down to the nitty-gritty and I seen flames and felt a little scared then I'd ditch," said Abbott.
The Cow Canyon Fire is now 40 percent contained, said a public information officer, Heather Appelhof. She said there's still almost 400 firefighters and resources fighting the fire.
"I ain't got much but what I do got, I'm trying to keep and if it wasn't for them, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have it," said Abbott.
Appelhof said it's important for people to follow evacuation orders.
"It's best they get out of there so firefighters can get in there and do their jobs safely," said Appelhof.
The cause is still under investigation. Appelhof said it started near the BQQ Flats Campground.
"I'll only say is whoever done it was dumber than a box of rocks and they should've known better," said Abbott.
If evacuation orders reach level three again, the American Red Cross will offer free overnight shelter. Just call for help at (800) 733-2767.
