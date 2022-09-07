YAKIMA, Wash. -- Those ages 18 and younger can ride public transit for free starting Oct. 1st. State leaders approved the 3 billion-dollar Move Ahead Washington transportation package over the next 16 years, according the state's department of transportation (WSDOT).
Qualified people can show a birth certificate, a valid ID, or a free Yakima Transit Youth Card when boarding. Free Yakima public transit include bus, the Yakima to Ellensburg commuter and Dial-A-Ride services.
Most high school students get free bus passes through their schools, so the city's passes aren't as necessary, said a Davis High School junior, Justin.
"It definitely helps us as to make sure we don't forget to get our [school's] bus passes," said Justin.
A Davis High School freshmen, Asher said they agreed with Justin. They said they take the bus to and from school together every day. Asher said they use their school bus pass on the weekends.
There are 40,000 youth riders, on average, every year, said the communications and public affairs director, Randy Beehler. He said the state's program will reimburse the city with youth bus fare lost revenue.
The idea is to give families more opportunities to see and do in Yakima, said Beehler.
"If we got to a point where we needed to be thinking about adding additional routes or maybe even adding addition buses, that would be positive," said Beehler.
Those ages 18 and younger can pick up a free Yakima Transit Youth Card at the downtown Transit Center or the Public Works Facility.
