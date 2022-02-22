SUNNYSIDE, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are removing several abandoned cars before they can reopen the road, said the Eastern WSP public information officer, Trooper Thorson, in a tweet.
He said it'll take a few hours.
SR-241 closed at 4 p.m. yesterday because of low visibility and seven car crashes, said Trooper Thorson.
Many people had to leave their cars behind. Several fire crews brought people to the Sunnyside Fire Station to be reunited with family.
More than 50 cars were helped get back on the road and turned around.