GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) proposed a quarantine to keep all yard debris, grass or backyard compost in the city. Adult Japanese Beetles can easily travel and spread through lawn clippings, leaves, weeds and garden waste, according to the WSDA.
The public hearing is scheduled for August 2nd at 10 a.m. at the Learning Center in Grandview. If approved, the quarantine would start in the fall.
"t's looking really promising, things are going fairly smoothly, and we have a lot of community support and that is key," said WSDA media relations coordinator, Amber Betts.
WSDA is developing a site where residents can safely dispose of yard waste.
About 2,000 Grandview residents got their lawns sprayed in May to kill the eggs and larvae in the soil below the surface, said Betts.
Right now, the department is checking the 3,000 beetle traps around Grandview. The department will spray another treatment on plants and trees in the highest concentrated areas.
