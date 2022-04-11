YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) was sent to a house fire on E. Chestnut Ave. near the E. Yakima Ave freeway entrance of I-82 Sunday afternoon.
YFD received a call about the fire at 2:15 pm. When crews arrived to the residence in the 1200 block of E. Chestnut Ave., they found smoke coming out of the eaves on all sides of the house, with heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.
YFD says there were no injuries as the occupants were not inside the house at the time of the fire.
There was extensive building and water damage throughout the main living areas of the home. Crews estimate the damage to be about $100,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
