SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Yakima School District's Sunnyside YV-Tech Skills Center just doesn't have enough enrolled students or teachers to support it.
With only one full-time teacher, the campus is better off closed, said, principal Dennis Matson.
"[We are] trying to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers operating that building," said Matson.
Matson said it takes about 120,000 dollars to operate the building alone every year.
We likely won't be coming back next fall, said Matson. He said a lot of the district leaders are in favor of the Sunnyside campus closing. The Superintendent Council and the OSPI of Washington must approve the decision.
The Sunnyside campus only holds 48 students and two programs said, Matson. He said the Yakima campus has almost 20 including cosmetology, cybersecurity, culinary arts and automotive technology.
"When you look at the assortment there, kids are going to choose to come to the main campus because they have a wider variety," said Matson.
Matson said closing the Sunnyside campus would give more money and attention to the Yakima center's success.
About 25 nursing students would join the program at the main campus in Yakima.
YV-Tech Skills Center offers high school juniors and seniors to get hands-on experience in a field that interests them.
