TOPPENISH, WA - A&B Native American Cuisine is famous for their fry bread and 'Indian Tacos.' They are open for take out, dine in, and delivery from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. They are located at 208 S Toppenish Ave.
"This restaurant means a lot to me and Native Americans in our community," said owner, Travis Bob.
Travis said he built his business from the ground up. They started with a food truck three years ago and created a dine in restaurant in August 2021.
"The food truck is used part time and is able to reach more people," said Travis.
"Everything we make is fresh," said Travis. He said everyone likes the 'Indian Tacos' and fry bread. They have a Yakama burger with fry bread buns.