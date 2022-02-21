YAKIMA, WA - West Valley School District teachers and students can choose to wear a face mask at school starting March 21st.
A middle school teacher, Tiffany Williams, started a 'mask off' countdown. There are only 20 school days left.
"I want to make sure we do something fun to commemorate that moment because it's been a long time coming," said Williams.
As the ASB director for the middle-level campus, Williams said she believes this mandate lift will improve her students' social and mental well-being.
"I hope that this lift will also be a lift for their internal esteem," said Williams.
West Valley Middle School has about 1,200 students. Williams said she thinks a majority of them will choose to not wear masks.
The mandate lift comes just two weeks before the school district's spring break. Williams said she worries about a spike in Covid-19 cases.
"I would hate to have this freeing feeling and have this opportunity to see faces and then have some setbacks," said Williams.
Williams said it'll be as important as ever that parents keep sick kids at home.
The West Valley school board is working to create an action plan to ensure the safety and respect of those who choose to keep their masks on.
"I'd like to think that kids won't make that an issue, that they're just going to be happy that they can choose," said Williams.
Williams said she's thankful for all the school district's effort and support.