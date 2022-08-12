YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima School District (YSD) is giving school supplies to all 16,000 students again this year so families don't have that burden. That decision is now weighing more on teachers and school budgets, said Adams Elementary School assistant principal, Jose Contreras.
"We're wanting to partner with the community and support our teachers so they don't have to dig into their pockets as much," said Contreras.
Adams Elementary School spent about 20,000 dollars to get all 700 students the supplies they needed last year.
With school supplies being top priority in the budget, after-school activities will be the first to go if need be, said Contreras.
The Senior Harman Center is hosting a school supply drive until Sept. 30th. All donations go to YSD students. New and unused backpacks, notebooks and pencils are most needed, said the center's recreational program supervisor, Leslie Richards.
"It's just important to know that we care and that we are helping and looking out for our students' education," said Richards.
The need for free school supplies is huge in the district, especially with many low-income and migrant families, said Contreras.
"Without those barriers it's really neat because we are able to focus on the education and not what they're missing," said Contreras.
He said he hopes to have enough school supplies at the beginning of the school year to last all the way through.
"I think the community would be surprised how much, how many school supplies we go through, it's quite a bit," said Contreras.
Contreras said he appreciates such a caring community.
"It's neat to see the community donate to [students] and give to them and we're hoping that in the future, they will do the same," said Contreras.
The Senior Harman Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.
