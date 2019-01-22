YAKIMA, WA - High school students are taking over several restaurants in the Yakima area to help raise funds for YouthWorks.
YouthWorks is a philanthropy which helps raise funds and awareness for children with special needs.
On Tuesday Davis High School students had a fundraiser called Restaurant Take-Over, in which the students are the servers.
The event took place at the Provisions restaurant and 100% of donations and money collected from appetizers sold went towards the cause.
"So this is high school students getting out in the community doing fundraisers, writing letters. They have online fundraising pages and they get out there, get the word out about kids needing health care in our community," said Sarah Morgan, YouthWorks Coordinator.
For about three months the following high schools: Eisenhower, Davis, West Valley, Naches, Sunnyside, Wapato and East Valley will raise money for Virginia Mason Memorial, which is a Children's Miracle Network Hospital.
"All the funds they raise go directly to NICU, pediatrics and Children's Village," said Morgan.
Each school raises money for one child, a miracle child.
The child is a member of their community and students participating in the event say they like interacting and knowing who they are helping.
"He's a super sweet kid, like he's super nice, like he's so outgoing and he has a lot of opportunities ahead of him, but because of his disability it's going to be taken away from him," said Kate Pizano, Davis High School student.
Students like Pizano get the chance to tour the pediatric unit known as Children's Village at Virginia Mason Memorial.
When Pizano went she says she realized she was helping advocate for the right cause.
"The trips and stuff to the Children's Village and like you see all these kids and it's like, something starts making sense to you. You're just kind of like, 'Yeah I'm doing this out of the goodness of my heart,'" said Pizano.
The schedule for the rest of the Restaurant Take-Over's is below.
- February 1 at Zesta Cucina West Valley High School 5 - 8 p.m.
- February 5 at Zesta Cucina Naches High School 5 - 8 p.m.
- February 11 & 12 at Westside Pizza West Valley High School 5 - 8 p.m.
Aside from these Restaurant Take-Over's the high schools participating are also host pageants to raise even more money.
Davis High School says their goal is $10,000.