YAKIMA, Wash. - Just in one day, the Yakima Humane Society took in three cats and their 15 kittens. Within the past week, the humane society took in eight small dogs and a litter of ten one-week-old puppies.
We've never taken in so many animals that were dumped or abandoned in our area, said executive director, Shery Haga. She said not enough people are adopting to make space either.
The humane society has been at capacity for big dogs since January.
Haga said she has to rely on her 42 rescue animal fosters to take pets in when its full, the animals are hurt or too young for adoption.
"I love doing it, but I also find it really sad that there's a need for me to have this many fosters," said foster, Aimee Sullivan.
Sullivan is taking care of the puppy litter, along with another ten animals at home.
"There are resources out there, people just don't use them, and we wish that they would cause these guys can't fend for themselves," said Sullivan.
People are just dumping animals because they don't have the money anymore or weren't expecting a litter, said Haga.
"We always will promote spray and neuter; if you spay and neuter then hopefully someday we can get ahead of the problem," said Haga.
Haga said she transfers a lot of animals to rescue shelters in the Tri-Cities and Seattle. She said the Yakima Humane Society will never euthanize any animal to make space.
"When we don't have an available foster, and we don't have the space, and we don't have a transfer to our amazing rescues, we have to say no," said Haga.
It's never easy to turn down an animal in need, said Haga. She said she just can't
We still recommend people bring in any animals they find abandoned, said Haga. She said if the Yakima Humane Society can't take them, staff can find someone or somewhere that can.
Apply to become a rescue animal foster here.
