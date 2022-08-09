SELAH, Wash. -- The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a multimillion-dollar budget Friday. The budget includes a thousand-acre property and a 17-acre conservation easement in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Yakima County.
The goal is to protect and help save declining numbers of wildlife and get more people outdoors in this area, said the department's South Central Region director, Mike Livingston.
"This is one of those opportunities where a key piece of land is protected and it won't get developed and it'll be there for the future of fish and wildlife and people," said Livingston.
Livingston said he waited three years for the commission's approval, which shows just how much the Wenas Wildlife Area is worth protecting.
"It makes me feel wonderful that we're able to achieve this and it's been a long-term effort and we think the landowners are really excited about it too," said Livingston.
A local resident, Aaron Gibbs, said he grew up fishing with friends and family on Wenas Lake. He said he's not quite ready to share his backyard treasure with the public.
"I'm all for everybody having a good time so we just got to work together and just keep it looking pretty," said Gibbs.
The multimillion-dollar budget through 2035 also includes expanding wildlife conflict response and education, improving safety operations and getting enforcement officers body cameras.
The budget must be approved by Governor Jay Inslee and then the state legislature. Livingston said the department hopes to have access to those areas by April 2023.
The 1,000-acre property will be fully protected by the department. The 17-acre conservation easement will be shared ownership with a landowner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.