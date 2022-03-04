NACHES, WA - The White Pass Ski Area Winter Carnival is this weekend, March 5th & 6th. Families can go skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. Kids can play in the snow castle and race in the obstacle course. There will be a live DJ all weekend long and a torchlight parade and firework show Saturday night.
All activities are free and open for everyone.
The snow castle opens for tubing at 10 a.m., and the obstacle course race will be at 11 a.m. each day. Night skiing tickets become available at 2 p.m., and the torchlight parade and firework show start at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"If you plan to ski or snowboard, buy your lift tickets online in advance," said the director of marketing, Kathleen Goyette.
Goyette said she recommends families coming for the first time to bring snacks and dress for the weather.
"It's a perfect time for families to get started skiing where it's not so brutally cold like it is typically in January," said Goyette.
The Mahre family started the notorious snow castle tradition in the mid-80s.
Robert Mahre said he remembers his grandpa Spike making one of the first castles for the event. Now, Robert takes his kids to see how the family tradition lives on without him.
"I think he'd be very proud how much joy it brings to all the people that come up here," said Robert.
40 volunteers started building this year's snow castle two weeks ago. It takes about six months of planning, said one castle lead, Terry Ferguson.
In addition to the castle, artists make snow sculptures around the hill.
Snow sculpture artist, Kerry Hergand, said he's making a sasquatch sculpture for this year's woodland theme.
People can smash the castle at the Castle Jam event from noon to 4 p.m. on March 12th.
