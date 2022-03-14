YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Women's Century Club started in 1894. The club empowers women in the community and preserves the first registered historical building in Yakima, the Donald House.
Members meet every month, help organize events, and create long-lasting friendships. The club is always welcoming new members, sign up here.
"This club is all about preserving history through this wonderful house, and empowering women from history to present day," said two-year executive board member, Ellen Allmendinger.
The Donald House was built in 1908 and the club bought it in 1930 to make it their club headquarters, said, Allmendinger.
People can rent out the house for meetings, weddings, and other events.
