NACHES, Wash. -- The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
Level Three, Go Now, evacuation orders are in place for a 1.5-mile radius from the intersection of Maloy Road to North Wenas Road. Level Two, Get Set, evacuation orders are in place for the surrounding areas.
The American Red Cross set up an overnight shelter at the Selah Civic Center at 216 South First Street.
"Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children," said an evacuated resident staying at the Red Cross shelter, Jonna McKee.
McKee said she was one of the first people to evacuate and had to leave her seven cats behind. She said she just hopes she has a home to go back to.
"I know the firefighters are good workers and I know they'll do their best," said McKee.
The Red Cross is giving free food and a safe place to stay for all those evacuated.
"[People] can come in any time, day or night, if they need a place to go, the door will be open for them," said the Red Cross Disaster Relief Program Manager, Cody Tusler.
No homes have been lost to the wildfire, said the public information officer, Capt. Ron Fryer. He said the cause of the fire is unknown but knows it started near the BBQ Flats Campground.
"We're just hoping that we don't get stronger winds or lighting gusts come through so if we just stay ahead of this thing and finally nip it off," said Capt. Fryer.
There are more than 150 fire personelle fighting the fire. Some are even staying up to 16 hours at the command post.
