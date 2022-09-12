SELAH, Wash. -- The light rain and cooler temperatures are promising, but wildfires seem to get bigger and stay longer year after year, said the Selah Fire Department deputy chief Mickey Gillie. He said unhealthy air quality is nothing new to people who live in the Pacific Northwest.
"This is what we call the fifth season, the smoke season," said Deputy Fire Chief Gillie. "We know this is just kind of part of life now."
To check the air quality where you live, click here. Just enter your zip code and get tips to stay healthy.
The state's department of natural resources fights about 900 wildfires every year. 70 percent of them are in Eastern Washington, according to its website.
"We're doing good right now and I don't want to jinx it so I'm crossing my fingers," said Deputy Fire Chief Gillie.
People should still prepare for a wildfire evacuation lasting at least three days, said Yakima Valley Emergency Management officials. They said pack important documents, like passports and birth certificates, medications and emergency money. People can pack personal comfort items if time allows.
"Material things [like the] pictures I have in the home, some of those are irreplaceable," said Deputy Fire Chief Gillie.
Yakima County may extend its burn ban through October, which means wildfire danger and poor air quality may be sticking around too.
"As it gets higher to the hazardous side, stay indoors, especially if you have small children, if you're an older adult or if you have things like heart or lung issues," said Deputy Fire Chief Gillie.
The Selah Fire Department is looking for volunteer/paid on-call members. Deputy Fire Chief Gillie said people no longer need to live in the response area. Online applications are due Oct. 14th.
