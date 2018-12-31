YAKIMA, WA - Three armed robberies recently took place in Yakima.
Just before 8 a.m. on Monday morning the Ars Gas and Grocery store located on the corner of S. 3rd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard was robbed.
Police say a 28-year-old Hispanic male went into the store with a hand gun and demanded money.
The suspect was seen leaving the store on a bicycle.
Police later spotted him in a nearby alley and that is when a foot pursuit began.
Police were able to detain the suspect and he was booked at the Yakima County Jail for robbery in the first degree.
The other two armed robberies happened over the weekend.
On Saturday just after 9 a.m. police responded to a robbery call at the College Mart on Nob Hill Boulevard.
A store cashier told police a light skin and dark haired man entered the store and demanded money.
The cashier also told police the man was wearing a black coat with black pants and a white and red bandana over his face.
This suspect also fled the store on a bicycle.
The third armed robbery happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the Subway restaurant located near Lincoln Avenue and 16th Avenue.
The suspect was described as having dark skin and wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and a dark beanie.
The suspect was also wearing a gray bandana on his face and like the other two robberies this suspect also displayed a gun and demanded money.
Police are actively searching for the suspects of the two robberies that happened over the weekend.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980.