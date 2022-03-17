PROSSER, WA - Collect all six stamps on your passport from the participating businesses to be entered to win. The Beer Crawl and Wine Walk grand prize is 250 dollars and the runner-up takes home 150. People must spend the minimum amount to get a stamp.
Start drinking and shopping in historic downtown Prosser Thursday through Saturday at noon. People get their passport at the first participating business they visit.
Get your passport stamped at Home on 6th St.. People get complimentary wine-tasting while they shop. They can also guess the number of gold coins in a pot for a chance to win a 50 dollar gift certificate.
"By doing this I can be part of keeping the Prosser downtown alive and successful," said owner, Esther Leep
Get your passport stamped with a five-wine flight at The Draw at Coyote Canyon. It also sells wine slushies! The flight fee is waived when people buy a bottle.
"We actually don't even care if they buy anything, we just want them to walk through the store and recognize us as part of the community," said owner, Marti Nelson Andrews.
People can take all three days to fill out their passports. The four other participating businesses are Bills Tasting Room, W Tap Haus, Horse Heaven Saloon, and Tispy Chicks.
