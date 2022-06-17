YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima County Sheriff deputies found the maroon-colored GMC Denali truck at an active construction site in the East Valley area Friday morning. The truck is at the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) evidence facility.
YCSO thanks the community for all the calls, emails and county's Crime Stoppers tips in tracking down the truck, said Public Information Officer, Casey Schilperoort.
"It was a tremendous help," said Schilperoort, "it might have taken another day or two for us to actually identify the vehicle if the community didn't help us."
No arrests have been made because the registered owner of the truck may not have been the one driving Sunday, said Schilperoort.
Wendy Baker, 66, was hit while riding her bike with her husband and friends on Summitview Avenue. The truck driver drove off.
Baker taught in the nursing program for 16 years at Yakima Valley College (YVC). She was interim director of the program before retiring in 2021.
"It really is a tragedy," said YVC's director of community relations Dustin Wunderlich, "she impacted the lives of countless students [and] she helped them enter the profession and become caregivers to our entire community."
Wendy was passionate about supporting nursing students, said Wunderlich. Baker's family asks the community to donate to her scholarship fund at the college.
To donate click here and make sure to add 'Wendy Baker Scholarship Fund' in the notes box.
Friends and family of Baker gathered for her funeral service at the Seasons Performance Hall on Friday afternoon.
