WAPATO, Wash. -
Yakima County Fire District #5 battled two fires at different times overnight.
YCFD #5 says the fire is a large shop between Toppenish and Wapato that was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters shared videos of the fire on Facebook just before 1 a.m. when it began.
YCFD #5 says the shop is on 400 block of Martin Rd. and the shop is a large agricultural building.
YCFD #5 says another fire began two hours later at a small building in the 300 block of Wayback Ln. outside of Wapato.
The fire spread to a few cars and a haystack.
No confirmation of the fires being out, but YCFD #5 says the crews on scene are cleaning up and getting equipment back in service.
YCFD #5 does not know what caused the fires and no injuries were reported.
