Two people dead following a two car collision near Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-car collision near Yakima that left two people dead. 

One vehicle was headed Westbound on SR24 just East of Yakima when it struck a vehicle headed eastbound. 

The passenger, Andres Delaluz Pacheco- 21, of the first vehicle and driver, Lisa J. Richards- 59, of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the first vehicle, Francisco Delaluz Pacheco - 18, was injured and transported to Yakima Valley Memorial to be treated. Charges are pending. 

According to Washington State Patrol, no drugs or alcohol were involved. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.