Two people dead following a two car collision near Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-car collision near Yakima that left two people dead.
One vehicle was headed Westbound on SR24 just East of Yakima when it struck a vehicle headed eastbound.
The passenger, Andres Delaluz Pacheco- 21, of the first vehicle and driver, Lisa J. Richards- 59, of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the first vehicle, Francisco Delaluz Pacheco - 18, was injured and transported to Yakima Valley Memorial to be treated. Charges are pending.
According to Washington State Patrol, no drugs or alcohol were involved.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.