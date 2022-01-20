Yakima - This week the Yakima City Council reached a memorandum of understanding with Yakima Parks and Recreation and Single Track Alliance of Yakima (STAY). This agreement says if STAY can raise the money to build two pump tracks at Randall Park, the city would be on board with the construction.
Building the pump tracks would cost roughly around $1 million and now STAY is looking to the community for help.
The Vice President of STAY Will Hollingbery grew up in Yakima and said it's been a dream of his to have a pump track here.
"It's equally fun for scooters and skateboards, it'd not just for bikes, and rollerblades too," Hollingbery said. "We're just so excited. I'm in disbelief, I grew up here and I've wanted something like this for so long."
About a year ago, Hollinbery and the president of STAY Pat Huwe went to the Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson and shared their dream of building a track. Wilkinson said they looked at many different locations. Randall Park had the right stuff.
There was one problem, a Nob Hill water line runs through the South side of the park where they wanted to build the track. The groups decided to split the track in two.
"Sometimes you think you get lemons and you don't think that it's a good thing but I think it could turn out to be lemonade," Wilkinson said. "Now we have an area that can be used for people that are maybe just getting into pump track or riding bikes and don't want to be that adventurous, but have an area that would be a little more challenging for those that want that kind of experience."
The smaller track will be for adults and teens and the larger one for beginners and kids. The larger track will also be ADA accessible.
Huwe said they've kept their plan quiet for some time because they didn't want to excite anyone if it wasn't going to happen.
STAY reached out to American Ramp Solutions, the American affiliate of the Swedish company Velosolutions, to see how much a design could cost. The company said it would be $10,000. Hollingbery said started a fundraiser and raised the money really fast.
"In 10 days, we had 10 grand in our bank account," Hollingbery said.
Huwe said building the tracks at Randall Park could be beneficial for the local economy.
"It brings people to the area," Huwe said. "There's research that shows any place these pump tracks have been installed, there's a measurable uptake in tourism."
He added that many people go visit the pump track in Leavenworth from far away. The tracks at Randall Park would be sitting on about an acre, which would make them bigger than the one in Leavenworth.
Hollingbery believes it could also help keep kids off the streets by giving them something to do.
"For like middle school kids and high school kids there's not really a lot of good free resources," Hollingbery said. "We think those are the highest risk age groups, so we think that this is a really inclusive opportunity for middle school and high school kids that's positive."
He says if these tracks are successful, he'd like to build more.
"I want this to be a success so we can build one in Toppenish and have one in Wapato," Hollingbery said. "Go to where the kids really need resources and give them something that takes their mind into someplace they've never been."
For now, STAY hopes the community will step up to make construction of the tracks possible. Huwe and Hollingbery said they plan to reach out to local businesses in hopes they will donate concrete and asphalt.
"The city of Yakima doesn't have the funding to build something like this but this community participates so we really hope we can find enough community members that want to see this vision through and get it built," Huwe said.
The Yakima Community Foundation will be setting up a link where people can donate to this project in the coming weeks. For now, you can donate on STAY's website.
There's no timeline for when it would be built yet, but Huwe said they'd like to break ground in 2023.