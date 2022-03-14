Union Gap garage fire causes $100,000 in damages Saturday

UNION GAP, WA - Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a fire in Union Gap on Saturday afternoon that destroyed a garage and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
There were no injuries.
Crews were called to the 2700 block of South 5th Street in Union Gap at 2:55 pm Saturday, March 12th. First-arriving crews found a single-story residence with the garage mostly involved in fire. YFD crews ensured all occupants were out of the residence and extinguished the fire.
The fire destroyed the garage and its contents. It also spread into two bedrooms of the residence and to an RV parked next to it. In addition, the fire burned siding on a neighboring house.
The Red Cross was contacted and assisted displaced occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A total of 16 firefighters responded to the scene.
