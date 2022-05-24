UNION GAP, Wash. -- Stephani Day said she lost three cats and four kittens in the fire. At about 4 a.m., she said her boyfriend tried to turn on the propane tank when it burst into flames.
"I tried to go back in to grab my purse, my keys and my cats, but it was so smoky, I couldn't go in," said Day.
The flames quickly spread throughout the house and destroyed everything in it. Day said she desperately needs clothes for herself, her daughter and grandson.
"It would help, I would appreciate it so much, I usually do a lot of things on my own, I don't know if I can do anything on my own right now," said Day as tears ran down her face.
Day wears a size 9 or 10 in pants, medium to large in pants and size 7.5 in shoes. Her daughter is a size 4 in pants and wears medium shirts. Her grandson is size 2T to 3T and wears size 6 in toddler shoes.
Blankets, pillows, toiletries and dishes are also needed as she said she'll live in her mother's house or car.
"It's going to be hard but I'll get through this, I'm scared but I'll get through this," said Day as she tried not to look back at her destroyed home.
If you'd like to donate, email Stephanipolley90@gmail.com or call her daughter's friend, Nicole, at (509) 212-6461.
One cat is still missing, said Day. She asks the neighbors to look for an orange cat named Daisy. She lived on Whatcom St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.