YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is hosting its first Citizen's Academy in four years. Participants will get to ride-along with a deputy, meet the K-9 unit, sit with a 911 dispatcher, hit the firing range and more.
"If people out there do not believe in our mission and support what we do, we can't succeed, if we can't succeed, then the community doesn't succeed," said Sheriff Udell.
Registration deadline is Friday, August 19th. Apply online here or visit a YSCO in Yakima or Zillah. Applicants must be at least 18 and submit a criminal background check. People must attend nine out of twelve classes to graduate.
The three-month-long program meets every Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and one Saturday class starting August 30th. The program selects up to 30 residents.
"If I had the chance, I would love to redo the Citizen's Academy, but from what I understand once you do it once, you can't do it again [but] I wish, I really, really wish I could do it," said a Citizen's Academy 2018 graduate, Katy Carver.
To Sheriff Robert Udell, it's all about building trusting relationships between deputies and community members in the county.
"I've actually gotten to know quite a few of the deputies I met throughout the class and it's like I'll see 'em around town or something I'm like, 'hey, I know you,'" said Carver.
Sheriff Udell said he hopes Yakima County residents come out of the program feeling confident in calling them for help.
"They're all just people like us, and you don't realize that until you get to sit down and talk to them," said Carver.
Participates will also learn about internet safety, domestic violence, search and rescue, drugs, gangs and visit the evidence warehouse plus more.
"Especially the shooting range, that was my favorite part," said Carver.
Sheriff Udell said the Citizen's Academy is a great opportunity for residents to understand the job and what they could do to help.
