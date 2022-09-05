NACHES, Wash. --
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 8:30 p.m.
The missing traffic cone was found in a pile of trash and turned in to the Naches Fire Department, according to the department's Facebook post. The trash was along the road near Rimrock.
NFD gave a shoutout to Cascade Fire and Safety, who offered to replace the cone.
The department said, "Our mission to get the word out there about the importance of leaving these alone was a success!"
SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 9:25 p.m.
The Naches Fire Department used an emergency traffic cone as a marker for an ambulance to rescue a seriously injured ATV driver Sunday night. The driver died from their injuries.
The first-responder chaplain missed the turn off Highway 12 to Forest Service Road 1202. Naches Fire Department volunteer firefighters quickly realized why- the traffic cone was gone.
"I have mixed feelings on it; could have been an accident, could have been malicious, we don't know," said Lt. Joey Weedin.
The light-up, collapsible traffic cones help other law enforcement find the scene, especially in areas with no service or that aren't well-marked.
"Someone takes it maliciously, or with malicious intent, you can significantly delay a response to an emergency," said Lt. Weedin.
Lt. Weedin said thankfully, a cone replacement won't break the budget. He said the cone can be dropped off, no questions asked and without any criminal charges.
Traffic cones are safer to use in the summer than road flares, said Lt. Weedin.
"They're like a giant match, they get really hot, large red flame and of course that's conducive to being used in the forest under extreme fire danger conditions," said Lt. Weedin.
