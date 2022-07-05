ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Drivers are 75 percent less likely to get hurt going through a roundabout than a traffic light intersection, according to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
"We've seen a uptick in collisions at this particular location," said the Ellensburg Police Department Public Information Officer, Clayton Self. "I think it creates a challenge here because of the truck-traffic."
The truck-stop roundabout off of I-90 is very narrow and the extra turning lanes often confuse drivers said Self. The roundabout connects I-90 and US 97.
"We actually had a semi rollover in this lane over here last year and it had traffic backed up for a good five or six hours," said Self.
Self said it's important drivers slow down and give semi-truck drivers more time to get through the roundabout.
"When I'm trying to have a space to enter the roundabout, people just give you a middle finger sometimes because it's a big truck," said a commercial truck driver, Rejveer Sandhu.
As a truck driver for a year and a half, Sandhu said he once waited ten minutes before someone let him in at a roundabout.
Roundabout crashes are usually caused by a driver that didn't yield to the right-of-way, said Self.
Drivers need to know what exit they plan to take before entering the roundabout, said Self. He said drivers can't stop in the middle if they miss their exit.
"I'm kind of a chicken, I'd probably go down another block or two and then try to get my bearings then try to go through the roundabout again," said a driver from Seattle, Robert Kearn.
Ellensburg Police Officers and Washington State Patrol Troopers try to keep traffic moving and set a good example of how to get through the roundabout safely.
