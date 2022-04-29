YAKIMA, Wash. - Washingtonians are paying 34 percent more for a used car than they would last year, according to a Jerry study.
Used car dealerships are basically fighting for the same cars, meaning we are paying more and charging more, said Better All Auto Sales sales manager, JR Rodriguez.
"Don't expect the same deal you would've gotten two years ago, it's not gonna happen," said Rodriguez.
People can try to wait out the high prices, but we don't know when or if prices will go back down, said Rodriguez.
With a smaller inventory, people will likely get a better price, said Rodriguez. He said he's picky about getting the right cars for the right price himself.
Throughout the pandemic, people could resell their year or two-year-old car for what they initially paid for it. However, they are struggling to afford a replacement, said Rodriguez.
"You're also gonna pay a lot more for that new car, so are you really saving; probably not," said Rodriguez.
Despite the price increase, Noah Chavers got a used car for just under 200 dollars Better All Auto Sales. He said it's cheap because it's been on the lot for awhile and not in the best condition.
"I'm feeling content with it, it's nothing like insane, but it's very nice to go around [in]," said Chavers.
He said he's shocked at how much some other used cars are going for.
"Some of the ones on Facebook Marketplace are in terrible condition, but they're still asking insane prices for 'em," said Chavers.
Rodriguez said he's buying more cars from Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace than auctions.
"Without the customers, we're not gonna stay in business, so we are going to do everything we possibly can to make people happy," said Rodriguez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.