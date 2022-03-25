Wapato Middle School hosts their annual Cultural Unity Fair March 31st

WAPATO, WA - Wapato Middle School is excited to present the 39th Annual Cultural Unity Fair (CUF) Thursday, March 31, from 4:30-7:00 PM to celebrate the foods associated with the rich, diverse cultures in community.
This year the event will be "Drive-thru" style due to the ongoing pandemic. Tickets are available the evening of the event.
A $14.00 Dinner Sampler Plate ticket will get you 1 Cheese Zombie, 1 Fry Bread, 1 slice of pizza, 2 tacos and 2 lumpia. A $6.00 Dessert Sampler Plate ticket gets you 1 cinnamon roll, 1 churro, 1 piece of crazy cake and a slice of blueberry pie.
The Dinner and Dessert Sampler Plates are predetermined so no a la carte orders will be accepted. Because Cheese Zombies and baked Salmon have traditionally been crowd favorites you will also be able to purchase $3.00 Cheese Zombie tickets for 1-Cheese Zombie and $6.00 Salmon tickets which includes a piece of salmon and rice.
Those holding pre-purchased tickets will be able to take advantage of the Express Drive-Thru Lane from 4:30-5:30 p.m. the evening of the event. Please see the drive-thru map below.
