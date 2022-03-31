YAKIMA, WA - Washington Tree Fruit Association, the Department of Agriculture, and Washington State University have a new Agriculture Leadership Program launching in May.
The three-month bilingual course aims to provide state agricultural managers with the resources to succeed.
The program holds 30 spots. Registration online opens soon.
We hope this program helps agricultural leaders combat the upcoming summer heat and wildfire season said the state's Department of Agriculture program manager, Ofelio Borges.
"They will leave the course knowing how to protect their workers regarding heat stress, smoke, all the safety aspects of the workers," said Borges.
The program will help agricultural managers become caring leaders said Washington's tree fruit association director of education, program, and member services, Jacqui Gordon Nunez.
"If [agriculture managers] don't care about the people that grow trees with them, produce fruit with them; then there's no future in agriculture," said Gordon Nunez.
The pilot program, through the University of Washington, gave agricultural managers a business certificate. Julio Cruz got his certificate in 2020.
Cruz said he learned more about business marketing than safety.
"In agriculture, we all track summer days, or heat days, and we see it kind of coming and we just wish we had more tools in our tool belt," said Cruz.
The Agriculture Leadership Program is a hands-on learning experience said, Gordon Nunez. She said participating leaders will strategize and implement goals within their companies.
More caring leaders, more happy workers said, Borges. He said he hopes this program will help the agricultural turnover rate.
