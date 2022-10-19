YAKIMA, Wash. -- Al Brown usually delivers blood donations twice a week. He's helped save countless lives over the last five years.
"That's a good feeling to have; that you've done something really big for somebody," said Brown.
Red Cross volunteer drivers take blood donations to people in need at local hospitals. Brown is one of 15 out of Yakima.
"Do something good for the community, give back something," said Brown.
Brown won the national presidential award for what he does as a volunteer driver in 2020. He's driven about 75,000 miles and gone as far as the Canadian border.
If the Red Cross doesn't have enough volunteer drivers, blood donations have to be shipped. Shipping blood donations is more expensive and could take longer.
"Being short just means everyone's got to work a little harder," said Brown.
