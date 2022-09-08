WATCH: WSDOT encourages 'zipper merge' technique to avoid traffic delays during month-long construction near Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The state's department of transportation (WSDOT) crews are repaving, repairing and restriping SR-823 or Selah Road, which requires road closures of both lanes until Sept. 30th.
The half-mile closure is in between the bridges going over the Yakima and Naches Rivers on west I-82, known as the 'twin bridges.' Traffic is reduced to one lane toward Ellensburg.
"It will be fairly simple, all you need to do is slow down and follow the signs," said a WSDOT South Central Region communications consultant, Summer Derrey.
About 26,000 drivers will be impacted daily, said Derrey. She said drivers merging lanes immediately following signs isn't as efficient as waiting until the end, which is called 'zipper merging.'
"A lot of people don't like it 'cause they think you're cutting in line and it's not fair, but believe it or not, it's the most efficient thing you can do," said Derrey.
The bridge shut down virtually cuts the construction project time in half and ensures worker safety, said Derrey. She said the 30-day construction is a short-term project with long-term benefits
"It's work that's much needed, it's for the future preservation so this bridge can last us for a long time to come," said Derrey.
WSDOT traffic engineers are committed to keeping the traffic moving, said Derrey. She said the construction shouldn't delay travel times by more than five minutes.
The American Medical Response (AMR), an ambulance service in Yakima, said in an email it hasn't experienced any delays in response times as a result of the closure of SR-823.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.