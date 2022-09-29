YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Training Center (YTC) leaders and state officials visually helped clarify concerns for almost 100 residents that came through the open house. The open house gave results to the third, potentially last, round of water well testing.
Within the next two months, YTC leaders and contractors will go door-to-door getting more information in hopes these affected residents no longer have to rely on bottled water, said Garrison Commander Tim Horn.
YTC tested 300 nearby water wells since October 2021. A third of them came back with unhealthy results, affecting 87 residents. YTC has been providing bottled water for them for almost a year.
Tom and Jill Rafn just got their water well results last week. Although it doesn't exceed the healthy amount of PFAS chemicals, they said they still don't trust their tap water. The Rafns are buying their own bottled water.
They said they want to move before it gets worse but worry about their property value.
"It's frustrating, they keep talking about our health and yet we sunk in a lot of money into this property, and now... breaking even, doesn't even seem possible," said Tom.
The Rafns said they thought they bought their forever home in 2016. They had to tell their kids and grandkids to not move next store.
"We bought this nice little farm expecting to have some fun and enjoyment raising cows and chickens and now we're at a point where our farm is basically useless," said Tom.
Many residents left the open house with unanswered questions.
"[We] understand the frustrations and we just try to show them that we're attempting to use every channel, use every outlet to facilitate a solution to this," said Garrison Commander Horn.
Right now, there's no long-term solution for these residents. The timeline may exceed 30 years.
"Whatever solution they have will probably won't help us...we won't care in 30 years," said Jill.
YTC plan to have more information out during the holidays.
