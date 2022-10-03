UNION GAP, Wash. -- Owners of the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch bought 30 percent more pumpkins this year but may still run out by Oct. 15th. The cooler and damper spring started pumpkin season late, which means fewer pumpkins ready in time for Halloween.
"So definitely buy early, because if you usually wait until the week before Halloween, you might not get that perfect pumpkin," said one owner Lewis Gress.
Most of the pumpkins in the patch are from another farmer in the Valley, said Gress. He said a lot of farmers on the westside are relying on the supply of pumpkins from the eastside.
"Some of the old farmers say it's like one of the worst years they've seen," said Gress.
Gress said a lot of stores limit the number of pumpkins people could buy.
"That kind of tells you how drastic it is this year," said Gress.
Many families are stocking up at the local pumpkin patch while they can. Regardless of high demand and low supply, pumpkin prices will stay the same, said Gress.
The smaller, underdeveloped pumpkins won't go to waste. People can chuck them at targets at the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Click here for the October schedule.
